Former NDC Women’s Organiser Supports School Children

Ms Paulina Magyam With Some Of The JSS Female Students With Some Of The Sanitary Pads

A former Deputy Volta Region Women’s Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ms. Paulina Magyam, yesterday, October 17, 2019, donated assorted educational materials to some pupils in the Nkwanta North District of the Oti Region.

The items which included exercise books, pens, pencils, mathematical sets and sharpeners were donated to pupils from kindergarten to JSS 3 of the Abunyanya L/A School No.1 as part of Ms. Magyam’s birthday celebration.

Ms. Magyam who is the Executive Director of Women Empowerment & Development (WEDEV), an NGO championing the rights of women and girls, and supporting women with skills training to become economically independent and girls to stay in school.

In addition to the educational materials, Ms. Magyam, who is also an Executive Member of the Oti Regional Executive of the NDC, donated sanitary pads to all the JSS 3 female students and educated them on the need to keep themselves and their environments clean.

She encouraged the pupils and students to take their education seriously and avoid engaging in pre-marital sex which could lead some of them, especially girls, to become teenage parents at the expense of their education.

Interacting with the students and teachers of the school, Ms Magyam explained that as a former student of the local school, she felt the need to celebrate her birthday with the pupils and students, and that the donation of the educational materials and sanitary pads was a way of giving back to society and also to encourage the pupils and students to stay in school.