UPSA hosts Lade Wosornu, Bisi Adjapon at Reading School Project 2019

Retired Ghanaian surgeon and poet, Prof. Lade Wosornu will be the main guest speaker at the Reading School Project 2019, to be hosted at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

The other supporting guest author for the day is Bisi Adjapon, the author of Africa’s best-selling novel, ‘Of Women and Frogs.’

The event scheduled for Monday, 21 October 2019, is being organised by the Accra International Book Festival (AIBF) in collaboration with the UPSA Language Centre under the theme, “Speaking without speaking, the role of language.”

The Reading School Project is an initiative of the Accra International Book Festival (AIBF) which seeks to bring together readers and writers for the exchange of ideas.

In a statement Thursday, AIBF Programmes Manager, Eugene Owusu Gyakari said the event is aimed at bridging the gap between writers and their audience.

“There are times you read a book by your favourite author and wonder why s/he put a character in harm’s way. The Reading School Project aims at bringing an end to that mental expedition as we have characterised it,” the statement read.

Prof Wosornu would perform one of his favourite poems at the event as well as lead a discussion on the theme.

There will also be performances by some selected artists and poets, including Erfiyah Britney.

The Reading School Project is a prelude to the 2019 Accra International Book Festival (#AccraBookFest2019), which starts on Thursday, October 24 – Sunday, October 27, at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The Accra Book Fest 2019 is free and open to the public, especially lovers of good fiction and nonfiction.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | NSA