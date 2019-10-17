Twellium Foundation Supports Dzabukpo Community With 6-Unit Classroom Block

In line with the ultimate goal of changing people's lives with every bottle of Verna Mineral Water purchased. The story of Dzabukpo community in the Volta Region came to a climax when Twellium Foundation fulfilled its promised to the people.

Earlier this year, the subsidiary in charge of social change under the Twellium Industrial Company, Twellium Foundation embarked on a journey to bring light and hope to the people of Dzabukpo. Mainly by constructing a classroom block to help nurture and develop the minds of the young ones.

After handing over a two-unit classroom block and washrooms to the people in July, Twellium Foundation further promised to construct a six classroom block for the community.

For every Verna Mineral Water purchased, a brick was laid. And with support from UN Youth, On The Road, celebrities including Fella Makafui, Nana Aba Anamoah, Victoria Lebene and most importantly, our consumers, the vision came to fruition on October 5, when the building was inaugurated.

According to a post by Nana Aba Anamoah, a renowned news anchor and tv presenter on her Instagram account, she wrote 'Verna Mineral Water is changing the narrative one step at a time.'

Fella Makafui also posted on her Instagram to celebrate the purpose of life in relation to the inauguration on October 5. Which according to her is rooted in service to one another and most importantly reaching down to the less privileged and lifting them up.

Verna Mineral Water is still in the business of changing people's lives. And Twellium Foundation can only to more when you drink more.