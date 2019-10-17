NDC’s Biggest Problem Is Free SHS – Thomas Kusi Boafo

The Chief Executive Officer of Public Sector Reforms, Thomas Kusi Boafo has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) biggest problem is the introduction of Free SHS by the Akufo-Addo led administration.

According to him, the false stories hovering around the free SHS are deliberate makings of members of the NDC to make the policy unpopular.

He said these daily distortions from their camp are targeted to rub-off the good deeds of this government, but they will not succeed should they continue those propagandist moves.

“NDC’s biggest problem is the introduction of the free Senior High School [SHS] policy,” Thomas Kusi Boafo told Lawyer Ohene Gyan on Pae Mu Ka on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7.

” I praise President Akufo-Addo for his boldness to introduce Free SHS unlike former President Mahama.”

“Now by the grace of God, Ghanaian children through education are as wise as well as enlightened and cannot be influenced by cheap propaganda,” he added.

According to him, the introduction of the Free SHS policy by president Akufo-Addo has helped to reduce the financial burden on parents and guardians, but unfortunately, some Ghanaians and politicians are denigrating the policy with propaganda.

He pointed out that the country needs to move forward therefore we cannot say we must get everything perfect as a nation before starting the Free SHS, like how members of the largest opposition party are saying

Background

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched Government’s Free Senior High School Policy, making good his resolve to ensure accessible, equitable, quality and life-changing education for every Ghanaian child.

The Free Senior High School program is a flagship intervention by the Government to widen the gates of opportunities to every child, especially those whose talents are arrested because of poverty.

Under the Policy, all cost barriers to education have been absorbed by the Government. It would improve the quality of education, address equity issues associated with education in the country and, importantly, ensure that every child acquires employable skills by the time they leave school.

President Akufo-Addo disclosed that as an important step towards quality Free SHS program, the government would upgrade 42 existing senior high schools to model schools.

The Free SHS Policy will also cover pupils who gain admission to technical, vocational and agricultural institutions.

By : Richard Obeng Bediako / Kingdom 107.7 FM / Kingdomfmonline.com / [email protected] / Ghana / 2019