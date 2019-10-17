Employ Determined Young Graduates To Help You Build Your Startup Business – Founder Of Clever Lines Advise Entrepreneurs

The founder of Clever Lines, Stephen Asiedu has urged startup companies to consider employing and training young and determined graduates since it is one of the best ways to grow a startup business.

He said young people who have just graduated from school and are determined to start careers for themselves were the secret behind the growth of his business.

"What I believe in is that for a startup, you do not have the all world’s money to pay all the expensive professionals. I believe in training people. I believe employing young people who have just left school or finished National Service and are looking for an opportunity and then I train them," he stated.

Mr Asiedu continued, " It is easy to sell the vision you have for your organization with such people and ensure that all employees believe in the vision and work towards reaching the organizational goals."

Recounting how he got his first job, the young CEO said he was given an opportunity by his then bosses at a time when he had no experience because he was a fresh graduate from school but managed to learn on the job.

According to him, his experience on the job as a young banker is what has helped him manage his business as a young entrepreneur.

Mr. Asiedu was recently adjudged the best in Printing/ Publishing at the recently held 40 under 40 awards organised by Xodus communication.