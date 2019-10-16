Your Concerns Will Be Solved Amicably – Finance Ministry Assures Gold Coast Customers

The Finance Ministry has assured all aggrieved Gold Coast Security customers that their concerns will be addressed to ensure they go about their normal life.

The financial institution which falls under the umbrella of Group Nduom has failed to pay its customers their dividends since 2018, leaving their huge investments locked up in the process.

Whiles there have been numerous back and forth between the management of Gold Coast Fund Management (GCFM) and government to find a solution to the problem, nothing good has come out since last year.

The customers, who are now fuming with anger and impatience threw themselves onto the streets of Accra to demonstrate.

They have petitioned the Finance Minister to speed up processes in order for them to be paid their locked up funds.

In the absence of the Finance Minister, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, his deputy Mrs. Abena Nsiah Asare received the petition on behalf of the sector minister and assured customers that they will work to around to resolve the issue.

“I will like to receive this petition on behalf of the Finance Minister who is away on other government business. And I will like to thank you for the peaceful demonstration so far.

“I will take this on his behalf as I said and as soon as he comes in we will discuss this with him and we will find an amicable solution to all the concerns that you have raised.

“We pray and hope that the demonstration will be peaceful and we also hope that we will address your concerns peacefully and very well so that at the end of the day it will Ghana that benefits,” she intimated.

Meanwhile, a statement from the management of Gold Coast Security reacting to Tuesday’s demonstration say the street protest was needless.

This according to them, is because they have already initiated a plan to see to it that all persons whose funds have been locked are paid.