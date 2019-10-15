Inlaks Sets To Host Banking Industry Stakeholders At Its Maiden Digital Summit

Given the growing adoption of digital banking by consumers and the increased investments in this segment, Inlaks Limited, the leading systems integrator in Sub-Saharan Africa is bringing together leaders, regulators, and investors from the Financial Services Industry (FSI) to the maiden edition of the Inlaks Digital Summit on the 18th of October, 2019.

The Inlaks Digital Summit with the theme, "Unlocking the opportunities in the Digital Banking age" will explore the diverse opportunities technology offers to the financial and banking sectors and how African business leaders can harness it. The summit will include panel discussions and keynote addresses, networking sessions, product exhibitions/demo and an award recognition ceremony.

Speaking ahead of the event at its Corporate Headquarters in Lagos, Femi Adeoti, MD, Africa Operations, Inlaks noted that “For over three decades, Inlaks has thrived successfully in bringing authentic and innovative solutions to its customers. In today's world of unprecedented shift in digital tendencies across industries, every economic sector must be well-prepared for the imminent change to stay relevant. Inlaks Digital Summit 2019 will address issues relating to the relevance of technology to the financial and banking industries, preparing our industry for coming technological disruptions and arming them with adequate knowledge on the future of banking”.

In an interaction with the press, the Executive Director, Infrastructure Business at Inlaks, Tope Dare, noted that “the financial service and banking sector, in the last decades, has witnessed disruption due to changing technology and consumer behaviors. By 2020, most of the big players in the fintech industry will be competing with banks for same customers. Therefore, only banks that can transform into an effective digital bank will survive the threat and stay relevant. At Inlaks Digital Summit, key players in the industry will share their experience on multiple solutions to the challenges related to branch transformation, mobile money and cyber security. Four major focus of the conference will be on data to drive business, new business models, regulatory requirements for digital banking and finally, technology that will influence banking operations”.

Elucidating more extensively on the summit activities, Olufemi Muraino, Executive Director, Financial Business at Inlaks added that awards of recognition will be given to Inlaks’ worthy clients and partners to appreciate their long-standing trusts in Inlaks as their service provider.

He further mentioned that different OEMs will be exhibiting latest products and innovations to specialized decision-makers focused on finding unique solutions and emerging technologies for successful baking operations”.

The summit parades over 6 partners and more than 300 participants. Speakers have been carefully selected to represent every segment of the financial services industry, consumers, commercial banks, MFBs, fintechs, insurance, telcos, agent banking networks, and the regulators.

About Inlaks

Established in 1982, INLAKS is an Information Technology Systems Integrator specialised in the deployment of dynamic and highly scalable ICT Infrastructure Solutions. Our customers cut across various segments including Banking, Telecommunication, Oil/Gas, Power, Utilities and the Distribution sectors of the economy. INLAKS also deploys Commercial/Resource Planning Software and Services to many multinational companies. For more information, please visit: www.inlaks.com .