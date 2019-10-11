Adwoa Safo Foundation Launched To Empower Persons With Disability

As part of measures to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals 10 which strives at reducing inequality among countries, the Adwoa Safo Foundation has been launched to empower persons with disabilities to ensure inclusiveness and equality for all.

The Foundation which is the continuation of Apostle Dr. Prof. Emeritus Kwadwo Safo’s living legacy seeks to support women, needy but brilliant children and persons with disabilities in the society.

Speaking at the launch, Founder of the Adwoa Safo Foundation, Hon. Sarah Adwoa Safo said “Today heralds a new day and beginning. Growing up as a little girl, I watched my father care for the disabled, needy, less privileged and refugees in the society. I am following his footsteps”.

The Founder of Adwoa Safo Foundation who also doubles as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya said since charity begins at home, she would not restrict herself to politics but also perform the society's duties.

“Because of the stigma, mental of Ghanaians, disintegration from the society and the rejection by the society, I felt the need to cater for them. I did not think gathering them occasionally was necessary but rather take up a mantle of taking her of them forever,” she noted.

Hon. Adwoa Safo revealed that the foundation will consider skills training and construction of nursing homes for persons with disabilities in the country.

In his welcome address, Project Coordinator at the Adwoa Safo Foundation, Nana Dubin Kwapong revealed that the Adwoa Safo Foundation is the beginning of a new future for the needy, women and the less privileged in the society.

He said “This Foundation was built to assist persons living with disabilities, needy but brilliant children and women achieve their dreams. We cannot do it all therefore we are looking forward to this great partnership to Organizations, CSOs among others”.

National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NNP), Freddie Blay who was a special guest lauded the initiative by the Management and Board of Trustees of the Adwoa Safo Foundation.

He said “This is thoughtful of her. Many have turned their backs to people with disabilities. If Adwoa feels, these special people need special attention, we have to support the worthy course”.

The Party’s National Chairman vowed to support the Foundation and elevate persons with disabilities in the society.

He pledged GHc20,000 at the launch of the foundation.

Sister of the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo revealed although generosity runs through the family, the introduction of ‘Adwoa Safo Foundation’ is a bold step.

She stressed, “Taking after our father is a stepping stone for the younger ones. She chose people with disabilities because the society and certain communities do not pay attention to these people who need help and support”.

She urged philanthropists and organizations to emulate the Adwoa Safo Foundation in the fight against stigmatization of disabled people.

The lawmaker also presented a plaque and an Art to her father, Apostle Dr. Prof. Emeritus Kwadwo Safo for his living legacy.

The invited guests pledged their supports in cash and kind to the Foundation.