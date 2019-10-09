Mona Quartey (hon) To Give Keynote Address At Executive Women Network Annual Conference 2019

Mrs. Mona Quartey

Mrs. Mona Quartey (Hon), Former Deputy Finance Minister and Founder& Managing Partner of BVM Advisory Services will deliver the keynote address at this year's Executive Women Network (EWN) Annual Conference scheduled for Friday 18th October 2019 at the Labadi Beach Hotel, Accra.

Under the theme: Our Voices in Action: Get on Board, participants are expected to walk away from the conference with practical and actionable recommendations to collectively intensify their voices, be heard and to model the change they want to see in their workplaces, communities and at the national level.

The annual conference, now in its third year, is the single-biggest gathering of women leaders committed to shaping the business and investment landscape and empowering women leaders for national development.

Delegates to the conference will lead a call to action and champion the Ghana agenda that positions the country as the preferred destination for business, investment, and tourism.

Mrs. Quartey is expected to set the tone, inspire and challenge participants to take practical actions to get on board, take a seat at the table and make their voices heard in their respective workplaces and communities to drive collective growth and development.

Panel discussions on the Phoenix Moment: rising through the ashes; Jugglers – balancing the kitchen and boardroom equation and a short play by Uncle Ebo Whyte's Roverman Productions will follow her keynote address.

Notable conference speakers and panellists for the conference include Pamela des Bordes- Partner, Ernst & Young; Dr. Stella Agyenim-Boateng-HR Director, VRA ; Dzigbordi Kwaku-Dosoo - CEO, Dzigbordi Consulting Group; Dr. Geraldine Gina Abaidoo-CEO Perfocus innovations; Selina Aboyinga- Founder, SFD Foundation; Georgette B. Sakyi-Addo - CEO, Georgette Barnes Ltd and Ivy Ataa Ansah-Managing Director - IDS Consulting Ghana Limited among others.

The annual conference, one of the most anticipated events on the national calendar, attracts hundreds of women leaders in corporate Ghana, civil society and national leadership to lead a call to action and advance practical solutions to leadership, business, economic and national issues.

The Executive Women Network is a non-profit organization of women in senior management and executive positions in private organizations and women entrepreneurs of well-established businesses in Ghana.