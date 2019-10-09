2019 World Post Day, Ghana Post And Massive Progress Since 2017

Ghana Post MD, Mr. James Kwofie

World Post Day is celebrated each year on 9 October. It is the anniversary of the establishment of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) in 1874 in the Swiss city of Berne. The date was declared World Post Day by the UPU Congress held in Tokyo, Japan in 1969.

Ghana Post Company Limited will today Wednesday 9th October mark this year’s edition of the annual World Post Day Celebrations.

This year’s celebration is based on the theme ‘Delivering Development’ in line With the "Sustainable Development Goal 16" which focuses on ‘Peace, Justice and strong institutions.’

Ghana Post wishes to create awareness on the role of the post in the everyday lives of people and businesses, as well as its contribution to social and economic development. Since 2017, Ghana Post has changed the way it serves its customers by providing convenience and expanding its product offerings enabled by technology and expansion of capacity.

Under the leadership of the Board and the Managing Director, Mr. James Kwofie, Ghana Post adopted the new vision of being commercially focused and operationally compliant which has led to the doubling of revenue within 4 years by 2020.

Ghana Post has taken advantage of the boom in e-commerce and global financial services to grow market share.

The Company expects to complement its growth by expanding e-Services in more post offices to attract government business, facilitation of sale of documents, forms and ticketing services.

Among the improvements in technology are the expansion of connectivity with support from the e-transform project, expansion of operational Enterprise postal system to handle Customer enquiries and online track and trace solutions.

These improvements in capacity have translated into delivering quality customer service and improved service delivery leading to various awards including; 1.International Best Call Center Awards for 2017 and 2018 by the awarded UPU 2.Public Sector Campaign of the year 2018 (GhanaPostGPS), Excellence in Innovation and Technology, Outstanding Contributions to the Shipping Industry 2019 by Shippers Council among others.

Ghana Post deserves commendation, for it is indeed on the right turnaround path in spite of its past challenges including the financial obligations associated with the universal service obligation which requires that it maintains a network of post offices countrywide.