Audio: Eyewitnesses Recount Shooting Incident At Nima

There has been a brutal shooting incident on Monday at a Nima, a suburb of Accra.

The victim of the incident, a man believed in to be in his thirties, is currently receiving treatment at the Police Hospital in Accra.

Details of the incident are sketchy, however, eyewitnesses told JoyNews that two armed men on a motorbike approached a vehicle in traffic and shot at the occupant several times.

