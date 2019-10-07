Israeli Envoy, Minister Discuss Water, Waste Management

The Embassy of Israel has committed to strengthen efforts with relevant authorities in Ghana, to promote sustainable water and waste management solutions through government-to-government and business-to-business engagements.

In a meeting with the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Shani Cooper, Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone, reiterated the Embassy's commitment to collaborate with the ministry to provide smart solutions for solving some of the water and sanitation challenges in Ghana.

The Minister Cecilia Dapaah, assured her commitment to work with the embassy to improve the water and sanitation situation in Ghana, emphasizing on the government of Ghana's commitment to invest more in the sector. Ms Dapaah also indicated that she would head the government delegation to participate in the Water Technology and Environmental Control Conference and Exhibition (Watec 2019) to be held in Tel Aviv, Israel, on November.

Head of Trade and Economic Mission, Ms Ayelet Levin-Karp updated the minister on the Embassy's several activities in the water sector, including a visit and a capacity building workshop by Itai Sagi, an Israeli engineer from the Israeli water authority and a business seminar on water resource management and purification techniques at the West African Clean Energy & Environment Conference (WACEE 2019).

The peak of the Israeli water events in Ghana will be a high level delegation to the Water Technology and Environmental Control Conference and Exhibition (Watec 2019) in Tel Aviv, Israel, from the 18th -21st November, 2019.

The State of Israel has only 90 cubic metres of internal renewable water per capita annually, however, Israel is now a world leader in water management for domestic, agricultural and industrial purposes. Israel has been able to overcome its water challenges through a combination of technological innovation, government initiatives, policies and public-private partnerships. As a global leader in water reclamation, treating approximately 80% of its wastewater for reuse in agriculture, most of Israel's freshwater comes from its five desalination facilities.

