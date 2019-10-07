MTN Ghana Foundation Receives Commendations For Tamale SHS Girls Dormitory Project

The MTN Ghana Foundation has been highly commended for the decision to put up a six hundred (600) capacity girls’ dormitory block, washroom facilities and a housemistress’ bungalow for the Tamale Secondary School (SHS).

The commendation follows the sod-cutting ceremony which was held recently at the school by the Vice President of Ghana Dr Mahamadu Bawumia and the CEO of MTN Ghana Selorm Adadevoh. The sod cutting was also done with the assistance of a Board member of the MTN Ghana Foundation Mrs. Nabilla Williams and other dignitaries.

Speaking to the media, the CEO of MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh said, “this dormitory project will be the 148th project of the MTN Ghana Foundation since its inception in 2007. The Foundation is honored to be given the opportunity to brighten the lives of the people in the communities in which we operate”. He said, “Aside from providing a healthy living environment for our young, female future leaders, this project is expected to touch the lives of thousands of young ladies in the surrounding communities and the regions of the north”.

The school currently has a female population of 1,200 with accommodation for only half of the girls’ population. Upon completion, the dormitory block will be fully furnished and fitted with beds to suit the needs of students of Tamale SHS.

H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of the Republic of Ghana who was the Special Guest of Honor highly commended the MTN Ghana Foundation. He said “Indeed, MTN continues to demonstrate its commitment to supporting the socio-economic development of Ghana. The decision by MTN Foundation to invest in providing accommodation for 600 girls as well as a housemistress’ bungalow in Tamale SHS is a major step in helping to keep our girls in school”.

He added “access to secondary education in this country has never been this higher. Our hopes to achieving gender equality have never been greater. MTN’s support with this project is therefore very timely and laudable. It is worthy of note that this is the single largest support to the school since 1967 and it will help address the current accommodation challenges facing the Tamale Senior High School.”

Mr. SW Adams, the headmaster of the school was full of praise for MTN Ghana Foundation and said the girls who get the opportunity to use the dormitory upon its completion will always remember MTN for the intervention.

Among dignitaries who graced the occasion were the Northern Regional Minister, Deputy Regional Minister, Regional Police Commander, Municipal Chief Executives and the Member of Parliament for Tamale North Constituency.

About The MTN Foundation:

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From inception to December 2018, the Foundation had undertaken 147 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include the construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd-floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital.

Education projects undertaken include the construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, the establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research. Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.