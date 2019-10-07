Explosive 'Sex For Grade' scandal to hit University of Ghana

BBC Africa Eye is set to release a documentary targeted at lectures in some West African universities who have been harassing their students for sex in exchange for grades.

The media corporation collaborated with journalists across West Africa for this investigation. According to JoyNews sources, one of Ghana’s premium universities, the University of Ghana will be hit hard in this documentary.

Two or three professors would suffer this one and will possibly be sacked from the school.

Posting the trailer of the documentary on their Twitter site, BBC Africa Eye in the trailer said, “university lecturers and professors who sexually harass your students Africa Eye has been watching you.”

The documentary is set to come out on Monday, October 7.

Watch the trailer below:

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com