GJA Opens Registration For 70th Anniversary Media Games

ACCRA, October 1, 2019 (GJA) – THE Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) invites media organisations to register for participation in a special media games to commemorate its 70th Anniversary.

The games dubbed: ‘Platinum Anniversary Media Games’, are scheduled to take place at the El-Wak Stadium in Accra on Saturday, November 2, 2019 .

The objective of organizing the media games is to enhance the wellness of media practitioners and promote camaraderie among members of the inky fraternity.

Sporting disciplines to be competed for include Tag-of-Peace (men & women), Lime-in-Spoon Race (men & women), Sack Race (men & women), Football Gala (men) and Penalty Shootout (women).

Others are 60 Metres Sprint (men & women), Thread-to-Needle (men & women), Dancing Competition (men & women), Jama Competition (mixed) and Arm-Wrestling (men).

Media organisations across the country are invited to pick registration forms at the Ghana International Press Centre (GIPC), Accra, for participation in the media games.

The deadline for the return of the registration forms is Tuesday, October 15, 2019 .

SIGNED:

Kofi Yeboah

(General Secretary)