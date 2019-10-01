Gold Fields Ghana To Commission Health, Educational Facilities

Health Centre and two other educational facilities are to be commissioned soon by Gold Fields Ghana Limited, Damang Mine.

This was revealed at the third quarter Damang Mine Consultative Committee (DMCC) Meeting on Thursday, September 26 at Damang, in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

The projects, which costs $174,803 are part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

Speaking at the DMCC meeting, the Community Affairs Manager for Gold Fields Damang Mine, Madam Maud Ofori mentioned that Aboso Library, Damang Information Communication Technology (ICT) library and Huni- Valley Clinic are completed and due for opening.

“Huni-Valley Clinic, we have completed that project. We have also furnished the Aboso library with all the glasses fixed and the Damang ICT library has been fully furnished. We are just waiting to commission them.” She said.

Madam Maud Ofori stated that, though those projects have been completed in the various host communities and yet to be commissioned, there are other few projects which are yet to be completed.

She explained that, Nyamebekyere electrification is 90 percent complete, and other projects at the various state of completion which when completed, will bring relief to the company’s host communities.

Touching on scholarship, the Community Affairs Manager said, 40 students from the communities will be benefiting from a full scholarship from the company.

She indicated, “the interesting aspect of this is that, everyone who will get scholarship will get a full scholarship. Previously, we had only bursary but this time will be full scholarship, which means no one will get half anymore”.

She advised students who are already on the company’s scholarship scheme and the prospective ones to take their studies seriously.

Later at the meeting, the Employment Committee in the communities presented their reports on the number of indigenes who have been employed by Gold Fields Damang Mine.

The DMCC is the highest body that represents the host communities of the company, and meet the mining company quarterly to discuss issues of the communities and for the company also to brief them on ongoing and completed projects in the communities.