Lancaster University Ghana Holds Third Undergraduate Graduation Ceremony

On Saturday 21st September 2019, Lancaster University Ghana celebrated its third undergraduate Graduation Ceremony at the Movenpick Grand Ambassador Hotel, which was presided over by Lancaster’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Education and EDI, Professor Sharon Huttly.

Lancaster University Ghana (LUG) is a partnership between Lancaster University (LU) and Transnational Academic Group Ghana (TAG Ghana). LUG provides a world-class degree in Ghana delivered by exceptional academic staff, with outstanding student support, scholarships, and a family-friendly experience. It is the only UK university branch campus delivering a British degree in sub-Saharan Africa and provides a global pathway for all its graduates. LUG has a distinctive approach to education focusing on helping its graduates develop a creative approach to problem-solving, an ethic of service, and the ability to meet the very considerable challenges that lie ahead of them.

For over 50 years Lancaster University has been providing World Class education to students across the world. Lancaster University holds top ten positions in all major UK league tables and a global league table position inside the top 150 of all universities worldwide. Out of over 120 UK Universities, Lancaster University is consistently in the top ten and is ranked 8th in The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide 2020 where it is also International University of the Year.

The University also received the UK government’s Teaching Excellence Framework (TEF) Gold award for the outstanding learning environment and delivering excellent employment outcomes for its students. This is the highest possible rating a university can achieve.

Since its inauguration in 2013, LUG has grown from 67 students to over 500 students, with now over 300 alumni from the campus in Accra. This branch campus offers the same high-quality Lancaster degree right here in Accra. Students also have the opportunity to participate in many exchange programmes throughout their academic journey. Alumni have gone on to further study in countries such as Mauritius, the UK and USA, and to work in industries such as telecommunication, education, banking and finance and oil and gas, just to name a few.

At this year’s graduation, one hundred and seven (107) students were awarded Bachelor’s Degrees in the following courses: Economics and International Relations, Politics and International Relations, Accounting and Finance, Computer Studies, Business Studies, Marketing, Psychology and Law. This cohort is the largest graduating cohort to date, with students from various countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Congo, Benin, Sierra Leone, Angola, Burundi, Ivory Coast, UK and the USA.

Degrees were conferred by Professor Sharon Huttly and special guests in attendance included Professor Simon Guy, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Digital, Global and Development, Mr Daniel Adkins, CEO of Transnational Academic Group, Middle East, and other Faculty from Lancaster University, UK.

“We are committed to producing the graduates Ghana and its neighbours need to fulfil their ambition to grow economically, to be inclusive socially and to bring lasting prosperity to all of their people in the years to come”, the Pro-Vice-Chancellor Education told the audience at the ceremony, “It may be thousands of miles from Lancaster to Accra but the bridge we are building is strong and it will grow stronger”.

During his address, Mr Daniel Adkins told the graduates “Transnational Academic Group believes as Mandela did, that “Education is the most powerful weapon that you can use to change the world” and because of this has dedicated itself to establishing high quality educational institutions in Sub-Sharan Africa to develop human capacity in Africa, stem the brain drain from Africa, and to provide education to enhance students ability to either secure employment or to establish their own businesses.”

At the ceremony, special awards were presented to outstanding students for their academic achievements. The Chancellor’s Medal was awarded to Muhammad Kassim Balogun and Sharon Okai, for being the most meritorious students in the cohort, and the Yaw Busia Memorial Award was given to four outstanding Computer Science students.

In addition, the Founders’ Award, which recognises the students who best embody the values of TAG (Loyalty, Integrity, Attitude, Competence and Commitment), and has demonstrated this throughout their time at the university, was presented to Peter Peregbakumo and Richard Alipui. The Lancaster Award, which acknowledges students’ extracurricular activities which enhance employability was also presented to eight students.

In addition to the Foundation programme, Undergraduate programmes, and the two-year part-time Executive MBA, LUG is expanding its course offerings with the introduction of the MSc Management, expected to commence in October 2020.