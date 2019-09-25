Vivo Energy Ghana Supports ‘My First Day at School’ Programme

Basic school children in the Greater Accra region, who reported at school for the first time in the new academic year, have been urged to adopt a reading culture, to help excel in their studies.

This was made known when Vivo Energy Ghana, the exclusive marketers and distributors of Shell branded products and services supported the Ghana Education Service’ (GES) initiative ‘My First Day at School’ with a collection of educational materials to aid teaching and learning at various schools across the region.

This also forms part of Vivo Energy Ghana’s broader sustainability programme, dubbed Energy for Education, aimed at supporting government’s efforts in achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 4, which centres on Quality Education.

Presenting the books, the Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mr Ben Hassan Ouattara lauded the initiative and encouraged school children to take their studies seriously, in order to have a better academic foundation to help their advance studies in the future.

“This is your formative stage and it is very important that you take your lessons and studies seriously. Listen to your teachers and read more to adopt a reading habit that will catapult you to the future you desire. Not everyone has the opportunity to be in school and I want to urge you all to take advantage of the books given to you and make good use of them”, he said.

He further reaffirmed Vivo Energy Ghana’s continuous commitment to supporting the educational sector through the rollout of impactful and inclusive initiatives to improve the future of school children.

Receiving the books, the Greater Accra Regional Basic Schools Coordinator, Mrs. Susana Kennedy, expressed her profound gratitude to Vivo Energy Ghana for continuously supporting the GES with its initiatives to help the development of school children and the country at large.

“I want to thank Vivo Energy Ghana for these books. Though we gave you a short notice, we knew we could count on you anytime for support and you did not turn your back on us. This solidifies our relationship with you as development partners. We are grateful and I assure you that these books will be used by generations of school children to come”, she said.

Recounting the significant role education plays in the development of a country, Mrs Kennedy advised the school children to continue to read and study for higher academic success.