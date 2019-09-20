[Video] Shatta Bundle Spotted In Rudeboy Of PSquare's Music Video

Social media sensation Shatta Bundle looks to have clocked another milestone after Nigerian musician Rudeboy of PSquare teased his latest video on Twitter.

The nine-second clip teased by Rudeboy shows Bundle being chased by firemen.

The firemen catch the diminutive braggart before proceeding to spray him with a water hose.

The video is for a song titled Audio Money.

Bundle shot to fame earlier this year after a series of video posts on Instagram where he claimed to be wealthier than Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote.

Watch here:

