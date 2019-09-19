5 Yemenis Arrested For Staying Illegally, Holding Multiple Passports

Five Yemeni nationals are been picked up by the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) over immigration-related issues such as possessing multiple passports and living in the country without authority.

One of those arrested is a lady who goes by the name Amena Yousef Esmail.

The ringleader, Mohammed Ould Ibrahim, also a Yemeni, is on the run and he is being sought by the security agents.

He holds multiple passports including that of Chad, Mali, Cote d'Ivoire, Niger, Iraq, and is even believed to hold a Ghanaian passport as well. Besides, he is said to be involved in high-profile terrorist activities.

When the DAILY GUIDE enquired from some personnel at the GIS headquarters on Tuesday, they were not in a position to either confirm or deny the story.

Mohammed Ould Ibrahim was the subject of concern to a Lebanese family who lives at North Legon, Accra. He has been accused of allegedly raping a minor from the Lebanese family a few years ago.

At a press conference last year, the Lebanese family expressed worry that a group of lawless Yemenis was in the country committing security breaches without being arrested.

DAILY GUIDE can confirm that the five Yemenis are Omar Mohammed Khalil, who holds two passports, Mali and Niger; Ali Ghazi Mohammed, Yemen; Ebrahim Omar Ali Ghazi, Yemen; and Mariam Mint Abdrahmane, Mali.

DAILY GUIDE had earlier reported that Mohammed Ould Ibrahim is wanted by authorities in countries like Mali and Mauritania.

Random Gunshots

Following their arrests on Tuesday another group related to the arrested suspects reportedly went to North Legon and engaged in a random firing spree with their firearms.

The name Yemen reminds Ghanaians of the two nationals that were dumped on the country under a special arrangement with the government of the US during Mr. John Mahama's tenure.

Ghana Case

In Ghana, where Mohammed Ould Ibrahim resided for some time with his family, he succeeded in escaping two major arrests after he was embroiled in multiple allegations of corruption and cybercrime.

There is a major court case pending against him and a bench warrant has already been issued for his arrest.

