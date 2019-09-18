Takoradi Missing Girls: Priscilla Kuranchie Family Accepts DNA Results

Family of Priscilla Kuranchie, one of the four murdered Tadi girls has disassociated themselves from the stance of the remaining three who are rejecting the DNA test result conducted by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.

According to the family, they have commended the CID’s effort and do accept the report wholeheartedly.

Peace Fm’s Western Regional Reporter reported that the family in spite of they not satisfied with the DNA report, won’t pursue further action against the Ghana Police Service.

However, the other three have vowed to follow the case to its logical conclusion. They are currently demanding an independent DNA test of the skeletal remains of the girls against the test run by the CID.

The three families, at a press conference on Tuesday also demanded the resignation of the CID boss, Tiwa Addo Danquah Akuffo Addo and Minister in Charge of National Security at the Presidency Bryan Acheampong.

The three are the families of Ruth Abakah, Priscilla Bentum and Ruth Love Quayson.

The press conference

At a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, the Spokesperson of the three families that rejected the findings, Mr Michael Grant Hayford, said aside from the telephone conversation the families had with the Director-General of the CID, what was known to the public pointed to the fact that the ladies were alive.

He said the CID boss openly stated that she knew where the girls were and that the police would do everything to bring them back.

Family and community members who attended the press conference were dressed in red and black to signify the seriousness they attached to the developments.

Mr Hayford said the posture of the police was not something the three families could trust.

According to him, the police had told the families that they (the police) would duly inform them about the findings of the DNA tests, “and for them to hold a press conference and call some of the family members on phone to inform them about the outcome is not the best”.

“We were in the house yesterday when, after 7 p.m., the police arrived to inform us that the skeletons found were those of our children. How do we even develop the appetite to eat and even retire to bed with this pain?” he asked.

Mr Hayford said the families had expected the police to bring along a written report detailing the processes and what the findings were, but nothing like that happened.

He said it was unfortunate that the police did not even consider their plight and just threw the findings at them in the manner they did, saying: “Even if you go to hospital and the doctor demands a laboratory test, a report is given to the patient to present to the doctor for analysis. How come they did not do that?”

Anger in the communities

At Nkroful, Kansaworodo and Diabene where three of the girls lived, residents were in a state of shock concerning the outcome of the police investigations.

Some of them, in an angry mood, rained insults at a police patrol team that arrived in the town yesterday morning, continously hooting at the team until it withdrew.