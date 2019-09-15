Rural Smile Foundation rolls out 2nd Edition of Essay Writing Competition at Ejura/Sekyedumase

Rural Smile Foundation is an NGO locate Ejura/Sekyedumase District that works to support children education, women economic empowerment and support for persons with disability.

Through their numerous initiatives, many lives have been touched with smiles on the face .

As part of their efforts to promote literacy in rural communities, they initiated the Essay Writing Competition dubbed “I write for development challenge “ for Junior High School Students in the Ejura/Sekyedumase District in 2018 .

This is to encourage as many students to develop the love for reading and also write for the development of their communities and country .

With sponsorship from Faaruq Muhammad, a philanthropist and Ceciyaa Foundation as partner, The second edition has been launched and students are expected to write and share their ideas about the topic chosen for this year. The topic for this year is on Examination Malpractices ,its causes and effect on national development. The deadline for submission is September 30th 2019 .

Topic :

“Examination Malpractice is on the rise.

As a concerned Ghanaian, in not less than 250 words , write an article to discuss the causes of examination malpractices and it's effects on national development and suggest remedies “

The Executive Director for Rural Smile Foundation stated that , it is good to allow our students at this young stage to begin to develop the love for reading and also write for development. Students who share their ideas about issues of the development of their communities and countries will become exceptional.

Mr. Abubakar Saddique Ahmed called on other relevant stakeholders to sponsors /invest in such events as this will help support and empower our students to be able to become the good future leaders that we want them to be .

There are prizes up for the students who will share good ideas with good writing content.