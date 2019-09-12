Adwoa Safo to Host Top Procurement & Supply Chain Professionals

The Honorable Minister, Adwoa Safo will be the Chief Host and a keynote speaker at the second edition of the Ghana Procurement & Supply Chain Awards scheduled to hold at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel, Accra, on 20th September 2019 at 6pm.

In a statement signed by Hon. Adwoa Safo, the minister expressed her support for GHAPSCA and stated the ministry’s position on promoting the procurement industry. “We stand in readiness to promoting professionalism in public procurement and holding procurement practitioners to the highest ethical standards in the performance of their official functions.”

The 2019 GHAPSCA will recognise and reward top procurement and supply chain practitioners across the country, who have exhibited an unparalleled ability to succeed and have continually set standards of excellence over the years, as well as organizations practicing ethical and standard procurement systems.

The Ghana Procurement & Supply Chain Awards, which is powered by Instinct Wave, is in collaboration with the Ministry Of Procurement, Ghana Institute of Procurement & Supply, (GIPS), Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply (CIPS) and Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM).