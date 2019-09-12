Akufo-Addo Gov’t Practices Corruption, Nepotistism Than All – Felix Ofosu

The National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate for the Abura-Asebu- Kwamankese Constituency, Felix Ofosu Kwakye has hurled a tirade of corruption accusations against President Akufo-Addo and his government.

According to Mr. Felix Ofosu-Kwakye, President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government will go down in history as the most corrupt and nepotistic government in the history of Ghana.

Speaking on the Wednesday night’s edition of Citi TV’s The Point of View with Bernard Avle, Mr. Felix Ofosu Kwakye argued that former President John Mahama had a better rating in the world’s most authoritative corruption barometer.

“The most authoritative corruption barometer in the world is Transparency International CPI. The best ever performance Ghana put up was recorded in 2014 under the NDC, the second best was still under then President John Mahama. The worst ever performance was in 2017 under President Nana Akufo-Addo,” he argued.

Ofosu Kwakye insisted that President Nana Akufo-Addo has failed to live up to his promise and is now running “friends and family government.”

The former Deputy Communications Minister disclosed that there are over 65 individuals directly or indirectly related to the President who are playing various key roles in the NPP Government.

Among some of the names he mentioned include Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Attah, A Presidential Staffer, Duke Ofori-Attah, Abuakwa South MP Attah Akyea, Board Chair of National Theatre, Nana Fredua Ofori-Attah, Roads Minister Kwesi, Amoako-Attah, and the President’s daughter, Gyankroma Akufo-Addo.

“At the last count, there were about 65 individuals, who fit the description of friends and family in the Akufo-Addo Government.”

“Here is a man who makes firm commitments to the people of this country, he makes bold declaration that he will not run a family and friends Government yet comes to power and immediately installs the most nepotistic in our history Government brimming with family and Friends.”

“He cannot be counted upon to fulfil any promise in relation to fighting corruption. So it is a little surprise that when corruption perception indexes are released, he performs poorly.”

The Government has come under intense criticism in the past few weeks for doing very little to tackle corruption in the country.

President Akufo-Addo earlier this week speaking at the Ghana Bar Conference in Takoradi, dismissed claims that he has been clearing officials in his government indicted in corruption scandals without evidence.

The president had been accused by his opponents of clearing his officials in his governments involved in corruption scandals.

President Akufo-Addo explained that it is not his duty to clear officials, adding that he has never independently declared any official innocent in instances where they are alleged to be involved in corrupt deals.

But in a sharp rebuttal, the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah rubbished the President’s corruption fight claims, arguing that President Nana Akufo-Addo and his Government had lowered the bar in the fight against corruption.

“His [President Akufo-Addo's] failure to admit the existence of corruption in his government is a very clear indication that he does not even recognize the problem and cannot be counted upon to address it. Because if you don't know the problem, how can you solve it? So those of you who are counting on him and hoping that one day he will get up and fight corruption, your hopes will be dashed.” he said

---CitiNewsroom