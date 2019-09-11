Krachi East MP Observes “My First Day At School” With Donations

The Smiling Heart Foundation in collaboration with Hearty Love Foundation a Non - Governmental Organization (NGO) has donated items worth thousands of Ghana cedis to St. Aquinas R/C Primary School and Alhemedia Islamic school all at Dambai Danka in the Oti region.

The items include pens and pencils, playing toys, reading books and other Teaching and Learning materials, biscuits, toffees, bottles of water and assorted drinks.

Presenting the items, the Member of Parliament for Krachi East who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Smiling Heart Foundation, Hon. Michael Yaw Gyato said the donation came at the time when schools have just been reopened to encourage the students to study hard and became good future leaders in the country.

According to the Deputy Minister for Water Resources and Sanitation, some of the items were also given to the Krachi east Education Directorate to be distributed to the remaining schools in the Municipality to enhance quality education.

Michael Gyato explained that although the Foundation which has its head office at Anyabor No.2 is yet to be launched, it’s aimed at promoting quality education and helping the less privileged in the country.

He assured that he will do all he can to promote education in his constituency since education is the backbone of every country.

He was accompanied by the Municipal Chief Executive for Krachi east Hon. Patrick Jilimah, Mr Divine Ayidzoe Director, Statistics Research Information Management of Ministry of Education who represented the Minister of Education who was on the same assignment in the Ashanti Region.

Mr Divine Ayidzoe, encouraged the students to take their studies seriously to an able they become responsible leaders in future he also advises parents and guardians to always see to it that, their wards go to school and the right age.

"We also have a campaign from the Ministry of Education in collaboration with UNICEF, Right Age Enrollment Campaign it is important that the children come to school at the Right Age. GK one they should 4years, in P 1 they should be 6years so that by 11years they finish primary and by 12years they enter JHS, 14 years you finish JHS so that we don't have a situation whereby a 10year old in KG," he emphasised.