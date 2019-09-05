I will Uproot Zanetor Like Cassava In 2020 — NPP Aspirant

Prince Appiah Debrah

New Patriotic Party's, NPP, Parliamentary candidate aspirant for Korle-Klottey Constituency in the Greater Accra region, Prince Appiah Debrah, has expressed his determination to transform the constituency, with education as the topmost priority.

According to him, access to education is a fundamental human right and that he would do everything humanly possible to improve the quality of basic and high school education in the constituency.

Speaking in an interview with Westafrica24.com in Accra, Mr. Debrah said no society can achieve meaningful development without quality education adding that education is the bedrock of societal development.

Mr. Debrah is a public-spirited individual and has championed many educational and community development projects at Osu. He has been an active member of NPP at Osu since 1992.

He stated that his intention to race for the NPP Parliamentary primaries to represent his constituents in Parliament is borne out of the fact that he has passion for development.

“I was encouraged by the party members and the people of my constituency to context for the primaries and unseat the current MP who has failed to develop the constituency, and therefore I will not relent in my efforts to surprise the NDC in the constituency,” he said.

Mr. Debrah said empowering the youth would also be his main priority, and that included supporting the needy but brilliant students in the constituency to access quality education in the constituency.

Mr. Debrah pleaded with the rank and file of the constituency delegates for unity, adding that the party can only win the seat if there is unity.

He said the party needs unity among them to capture the seat from the National Democratic Congress candidate, Zenator Rawlings in the 2020 general elections.

Mr. Debrah was born at Osu to Madam Susana Lankai Odartey of the Odartey Sro We and Mr. Ernest Kofi Debrah of the Asona clan of Akyem Oda.

He was raised entirely at Osu by his maternal grandmother, Maakpa Adoley Kpakpo of Adokwei We of Osu Ashanti whilst his parents sought greener pastures in the United States.

Source: WestAfrica24.com