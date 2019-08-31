Japanese Merchandise Miniso Set To Commence Business In Ghana

Global departmental store chain, Miniso, is set to officially launch its operations in Ghana this September to serve the Ghanaian market with its wide variety, trendy and durable products at very attractive price points.

Miniso is a Japanese designer global brand with operations in over 80 countries across Europe, the Americas, Africa, Australia and Asia. The retail brand holds licenses and rights to manufacture branded products based on characters from Disney, Hello Kitty, Sponge Bob and global entertainment powerhouse, Marvel Entertainment.

Commenting ahead of its grand opening in the Ghanaian market, the Franchise & Merchandising Manager, I-Hsin Chen, said “MINISO is not just a brand, but a way of life. We are happy to join Ghana's retail market and to serve Ghanaians with quality products ranging from health and beauty, digital, sports, and travel accessories, bags and fashion items, home tools, food and beverages, textiles, toys, writing devices and gifts that will back them in their daily activities”.

According to her, “Miniso is set to serve Ghanaians with its quality products in Accra and subsequently expanding to Kumasi, Takoradi, Tamale and other regional capitals within the next 3 years”.

The Country Manager, Mr. Edinam Akpakli explained that, as a global practice MINISO continues to enrich lives with a wide range of products at reasonable prices across the world, and Ghana will not be an exception.

He further noted that Miniso has 80% of the designs from Japan, Korea, Sweden, Denmark, Singapore, Malaysia and China, while pursuing high quality and intelligent technology.

“We pursue a simple & natural life philosophy, design and manufacture excellent goods at honest prices, taking into account the earth's resources, the environment, recycling and other equally key factors, and thus, truly returning to nature and the essence of product.”

Since opening its first store in 2013, Miniso has opened over 3,600 stores worldwide, with 80-100 new stores opening every month. The number of stores is expected to reach 6,000 by 2025.