Australian High Commission, Geodrill, Others Support ‘Children Of The Light Learning Centre’

The Australian High Commission in Ghana, Geodrill Ghana Limited and numerous others have supported the NGO 'Children of the Light (CotL)', to build a fantastic Learning Centre at Peduase, near Aburi, in Ghana's Eastern Region.

The organization was established in 2005 by Jeanette Brown, a New Zealander whose mission for the institute was to provide creative, holistic, child centred education in order to build lives that influence society.

On Friday, 23rd August 2019, CotL held the Grand Opening of the Learning Centre. Speaking at the event, His Excellency, Mr Andrew Barnes (Australian High Commissioner to Ghana) said Australia is committed to ensuring that development is inclusive and benefits everyone. He continued to say that this project is like several others the Australian High Commission is supporting through the Direct Aid Program (DAP), and that the High Commission places an immense value in supporting initiatives that directly benefit women, children and those with disabilities.

The Australian High Commission believes that, given the requisite tools and opportunities, every child has the ability of reaching their highest potential in life and become the best he or she can be. Mr Barnes emphasized that children have the potential to achieve their dreams if given the right assistance and urged the children to take advantage of the facility and everything it has to offer, as it will help them to develop to their full potential. An environment that promotes reading and learning is one of the best gifts that a child can receive. He also encouraged the children to take great care of the centre, as the many that follow will also gain the opportunity to enjoy its benefits.

Ms Brown spoke of the benefits and importance of children learning in a creative fun-filled learning environment. She also encouraged Ghanaians to embrace their language as it is a catalyst for learning a second language. She went on to say that, if a child has the ability to read and write their first language well, they are on the way to understanding the concept of reading and writing a second language.

Mr Barnes highly commended Geodrill Ghana Limited and former World Boxing Council (WBC) Super Feather Weight Champion, Azumah Nelson, for supporting the centre. CotL's Founder and Director, Jeanette Brown, also thanked the Australian High Commission, Geodrill and all those who have played an immense part in the building of the centre.

Geodrill has been CotL's early and on-going supporter. They have played a massive part in helping the organization get to where they are today. Geodrill, is West Africa's leading provider of drilling services. Mr Michael Frimpong of Geodrill stressed that the company upholds a culture of proactive corporate social responsibility and is committed to continuing to support CotL to enable children in the area and its environs to develop their full potential.

He urged other companies to support this worthy cause to ensure the organization has all it needs to continue offering hope to the underserved in society.

Mr Frimpong stated that, Managing Director Dave Harper, has always been a believer in doing the right thing and sharing their success with others.

To learn more about 'Children of the Light' and ways you can support visit their website: www.childrenofthelightghana.org