29.08.2019 NDC News

NDC Primaries: Four Constituencies Cleared To Vote On Saturday

By Staff Writer
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has scheduled August 31, 2019, to hold parliamentary primaries in four constituencies, a statement from the party’s General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has said.

The four constituencies, including Assin Central Constituency, were not part of Saturday's parliamentary primaries where some 524 aspirants contested for 157 slots.

Read the full statement:
NATIONAL SECRETARIAT
P.O BOX AN 5825ACCRA-NORTH, GHANA
For Immediate Release
Wednesday, 28th August, 2019
Parliamentary Primary Elections comes off in Four (4) Constituencies

The Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress has given clearance for the conduct of Parliamentary Primary elections at designated centres in the following under-listed constituencies on

Saturday, 31st August, 2019.
1.Assin Central Constituency
2. Mfantsiman Constituency
3.Fanteakwa North Constituency
4.Elembelle Constituency
All officials of the party and interested persons in the aforementioned areas should take note and comply accordingly. Best of luck to all aspirants.

Signed
Cde. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah
General Secretary

