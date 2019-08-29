Ethiopian Launches Cargo Flights To Bangkok, Hanoi

Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services, the Largest Cargo Operator in Africa, is pleased to announce that it has started once weekly freighter service to Bangkok, Thailand and Hanoi, Vietnam as of August 16, 2019.

Regarding the new service, Ethiopian Group CEO, Mr Tewolde GebreMariam, remarked, “Our new cargo service to Bangkok and Hanoi will supplement the daily belly hold cargo capacity on passenger aircraft and will create better connectivity for cargo transport not just between Ethiopia and Thailand and Vietnam but also to over 60 destinations we serve in Africa. The commencement of these flights makes Ethiopian the first African carrier to operate cargo flights from Bangkok, and will also create better opportunity for Thai and Vietnamese exporters to have a one-stop access to the 60 plus African destinations Ethiopian serves. The freighter flight will also link Bangkok and Hanoi to Europe, Asia, Middle East and the Americas.”

The flight schedule to Bangkok and Hanoi is as per the below:

Flight Number Frequency Departure Airport Departure Time Arrival Airport Arrival Time Sub Fleet ET 3628 Friday ADD 11:55 HAN 21:30 ET 77X ET 3628 Friday HAN 23:30 BKK 01:00 ET 77X ET 3629 Saturday BKK 03:00 ADD 11:55 ET 77X

Operating next generation freighters and with Africa’s largest trans-shipment terminal, Ethiopian Cargo and Logistics Services facilitates the export of perishables, garments, mining products, and the import of high value industrial products and inputs, pharmaceuticals, among others across its global network.

By 2025, Ethiopian Cargo & Logistics Services envisions becoming a full-fledged profit center of Ethiopian Airlines Group with annual revenue of US$ 2 Billion, 19 dedicated aircraft, annual tonnage of 820,000, and 57 international destinations. Eight years into the strategic roadmap of the aviation group, Vison 2025, Ethiopian Cargo has reached 57 international destinations with award-winning cargo and logistics services.