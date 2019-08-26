I’ll Continue To Serve My Constituency, NDC– Oye Lithur

Former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Lithur, has pledged to continue serving the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Adenta Constituency despite losing last Saturday’s Parliamentary Primaries.

In a message after the elections, she stated that “my ultimate aim is to serve and I make a solemn pledge that I will continue in that stead.”

She added that “I will continue to put my energy, my experience, my voice and all my resources at your disposal. I will spend every hour working for your best interests, for the great NDC and for the Adentan constituency.”

“A few months ago I embarked on a journey of servitude, a journey to protect the interests of all constituents in Adentan,” she recounted.

She added that, “together with my team, we travelled across Adentan to bring my message of hope and rejuvenation for our great party and our constituency.”

According to her, “you shared the concerns you have about our constituency and our party. You shared your inspiring visions of what is possible if we work together.”

“You welcomed me into your homes and communities and I am extremely grateful for this.”

“The underlying principle of democracy is that the people have the ultimate say in who represents them, and for those of us who wish to serve we are presented with one of two options: Now or later. For me the people of Adentan chose later, and yet I'm still grateful to have been considered.”

---Daily Guide