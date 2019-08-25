#NDCDecides: Full list of results of parliamentary primaries from Savannah Region
The parliamentary primaries held by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday in the Savannah Region saw Damongo MP, Adam Mutawakilu re-elected as the parliamentary candidate for the constituency with 408 votes.
For the first time since 1992, a woman Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah also won the Salaga South ticket
With her 472 votes, she beat Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakari Dey, a former two-term MP for Salaga, and Alhaji Ahmed Saaka Shaibu Dan, a second-time contestant who came second in the 2016 parliamentary primaries behind Dey.
Hajia Zuwera task is to retake the Salaga South seat from the New Patriotic Party's Salifu Braimah, the current Savannah Regional minister, in the 2020 elections.
Also in the Daboya-Mankarigu constituency, the incumbent Member of Parliament Lawyer Mahama Shaibu Obey has broken the jinx to be the first seating MP to run for the second time.
He beat two of his contenders, Baani Abudu Nelson a former MP and Timothy Dingana.
The aspirants in the remaining three constituencies out the seven in the Savannah region went unopposed.
Find the full list below. NDC 2019 PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES CERTIFIED RESULTS FROM SAVANNAH REGION
CONSTITUENCY
NAME OF ASPIRANT
VOTES
REMARK
DAMONGO
HON ADAM MUTAWAKILU MR YAKUBU YUSSIF CASTRO
403 102
ELECTED
DABOYA- MANKARGU
HON MAHAMA SHAIBU (OBEY) HON NELSON BAANI ABUDU MR DINGANA TIMOTHY
261 123 172
ELECTED
SALAGA NORTH
HON ALHAJI ALHASSAN MUMUNI MR ABDULAI MOHAMMED
308 50
ELECTED
SALAGA SOUTH
ALHAJI AHMED SHUAIB SAAKA (DAN) HAJIA MOHAMMED ZUWERA IBRAHIMAH ALHAJI LUKMAN JAWULA HON ALHAJI ABUBAKARI DEY
