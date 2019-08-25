ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: An Open Letter To National Security Minister Albert Kan Dapaah!!!...
25.08.2019

#NDCDecides: Full list of results of parliamentary primaries from Savannah Region

By CitiNewsRoom
1 HOUR AGO NDC NEWS

The parliamentary primaries held by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) on Saturday in the Savannah Region saw Damongo MP, Adam Mutawakilu re-elected as the parliamentary candidate for the constituency with 408 votes.

For the first time since 1992, a woman Hajia Zuwera Ibrahimah also won the Salaga South ticket

With her 472 votes, she beat Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakari Dey, a former two-term MP for Salaga, and Alhaji Ahmed Saaka Shaibu Dan, a second-time contestant who came second in the 2016 parliamentary primaries behind Dey.

Hajia Zuwera task is to retake the Salaga South seat from the New Patriotic Party's Salifu Braimah, the current Savannah Regional minister, in the 2020 elections.

Also in the Daboya-Mankarigu constituency, the incumbent Member of Parliament Lawyer Mahama Shaibu Obey has broken the jinx to be the first seating MP to run for the second time.

He beat two of his contenders, Baani Abudu Nelson a former MP and Timothy Dingana.

The aspirants in the remaining three constituencies out the seven in the Savannah region went unopposed.

Find the full list below.
NDC 2019 PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES
CERTIFIED RESULTS FROM SAVANNAH REGION

CONSTITUENCY NAME OF ASPIRANT VOTES REMARK
DAMONGO HON ADAM MUTAWAKILU MR YAKUBU YUSSIF CASTRO 403 102 ELECTED
DABOYA- MANKARGU HON MAHAMA SHAIBU (OBEY) HON NELSON BAANI ABUDU MR DINGANA TIMOTHY 261 123 172 ELECTED
SALAGA NORTH HON ALHAJI ALHASSAN MUMUNI MR ABDULAI MOHAMMED 308 50 ELECTED
SALAGA SOUTH ALHAJI AHMED SHUAIB SAAKA (DAN) HAJIA MOHAMMED ZUWERA IBRAHIMAH ALHAJI LUKMAN JAWULA HON ALHAJI ABUBAKARI DEY 116 472 01 260 ELECTED
YAPEI- KUSAWGU HON JOHN ABDULAI JINAPOR POPULARLY ACCLAIMED UNOPPOSED
SAWLA- TUNA- KALBA HON ANDREW DARI CHIWETEY POPULARLY ACCLAIMED UNOPPOSED
BOLE- BAMBOI HON. ALHAJI SULEMANA YUSSIF POPULARLY ACCLAIMED UNOPPOSED

