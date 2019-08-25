One Platform Launched For All Private University Applications-Uni-Apply

Uni-Apply is a social intervention platform developed by Campus Today to provide students in Ghana and Diaspora adequate and accessible information as well as affordable and easy channels of applying to all private tertiary institutions in Ghana. The platform also informs on scholarship opportunities available to students from international and local sources.

The initiative which was launched on the 13th of August, 2019 at the Bank of Ghana Auditorium, Economics Department, University of Ghana, seeking to introduce a way forward in the tertiary education system leveraging on technology and information systems.

The Executive Director of Campus Today, Mr. Kwabena Boakye Owusu-Ansah, during the launch stated that the universal application platform since its initiation even before its formal launch today has served the needs of countless students especially those who were denied admission to public institutions and unfortunately did not have adequate information about similar available opportunities offered in private universities.

Also, the platform has been a solution to many pressing challenges faced by private institutions. Campus Today over the years has worked with several institutions’ through rebranding and promotion networks. It is the vision of Campus Today to propagate the great work and creative innovations by individuals and companies and aid them to penetrate into the existing market in their respective industries.

He disclosed that fruitful deliberations at a Stakeholders Consultative meeting which was organized on 12th June, 2019 at Airport View Hotel, contributed greatly towards the face-lift and rebranding of private tertiary education and a platform that best represents collective interests. The review meeting hosted the heads of the private institutions around a discussion desk to determine the way forward for the private education sector.

The launch was attended by many prominent leaders of society and heads of private universities. All who were present gave their support and applause to the new platform developed by Campus Today expressing much gratitude for their effort which has made their work easier in the industry and assured that this maiden intervention module will receive undoubted support to serve their interest.

In summary, the platform at a click, gives access to all private universities, courses offered, location and contact address, number of students admitted per school, application and admission details, scholarship opportunities, upcoming events, news, requirements for undergraduate and postgraduate education and many more. Just sign-up on www.campus-today.com .

Mr. Owusu-Ansah asserted that it is a great privilege to implement an initiative that will go a long way to positively impact on the present tertiary education system in Africa and called on more partnerships from the government and civil society.

You can contact Campus Today on: 0500001020/[email protected]

Mr. Kwabena Boakye Owusu-Ansah (Executive Director, Campus Today)

Mr. John Vinzelts (High Commissioner, World Diplomatic Organisation)