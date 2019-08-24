NDC Primaries: Six Branches In Ho Central Suspended

The Ho Central Constituency Electoral Committee has resolved to disallow six disputed branches from participating in the ongoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) primaries.

Voting in the constituency delayed over confusion about whether to allow the six new branches created within the Ho constituency to vote or not.

The six new branches were allegedly created by one of the six contestants, Stanley Nelvis Glatey while he was constituency secretary of the party.

According to the Secretary to the Constituency Electoral Committee, Isaac Kodobisah, the national office of the NDC has directed that all 6 branches be expunged from the register, leaving 143 branches to participate in the elections as against the initial 149 branches.

“The decision per my credible information is that national office has directed that the decision of the constituency election committee be implemented.

“Which is to use the 143 branches recommended minus the 6 and if they have any other alternative position, they will communicate to us so the official position is that we are starting without the six branches which the constituency executive committee found not to be existing in accordance with laid down procedures and that is what we have now.”

Voting is already underway in 157 constituencies where 524 aspirants are battling it out to win the party's mandate to stand as the parliamentary candidate in the 2020 elections.

The NDC suspended the primaries in Asawase, Ellembelle, Fanteakwa North, Mpohor and Yilo Krobo constituencies.

There is also be no election in 39 other constituencies where incumbent Members of Parliaments or aspirants are contesting unopposed.

Six aspirants in the primaries were disqualified a few days to the polls.

—citinewsroom