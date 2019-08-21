Beneficiaries Of St. Theresa’s Center For Physically Challenged Commend MTN Ghana Foundation

20 scholarship beneficiaries of the MTN Ghana Foundation have graduated from the St Theresa Vocational Center for the Physically Challenged (Inclusive) at Abor in the Volta Region.

The beneficiaries who were full of praise for the MTN Ghana Foundation had just completed three years of education fully funded by the MTN Foundation.

The graduands were awarded certificates in Dressmaking, Electronics, Information Communication Technology, Leather Works, Printing Press, Tailoring and Weaving. In addition, the MTN Ghana Foundation presented startup tools such as Laptops, Sewing machines, leather and other accessories for the graduates.

The Director of the School, Rev Fr. Johnson in his welcome speech, gave a glowing tribute to MTN Ghana Foundation for their support, describing it as “an uncommon demonstration of a deep-rooted concern and dedication to the transformation of life.”

Three years ago, the management of St Theresa Center approached the Foundation to assist 20 students who were interested in undertaking a three-year vocational training but had no resources. The request was submitted to the Foundation Board of Directors for consideration. Subsequently, the Board approved a yearly fee of Ghc32, 666 for the students.

In total, an amount of GH¢156,000 was approved to provide full scholarship and start-up tools for the 20 students. The funds took care of their school fees, feeding fees, school uniforms, external examination fees and materials for their practical work.

At the event, the Education Portfolio Advisor of the Foundation, Ebenezer Tekpeh said, “We are happy that MTN responded to the appeal and the students have successfully graduated after three years of study. We are pleased to witness this graduation as we look forward to a brighter future for you and all the other students here.”

He said, “As you leave this institution, it is our hope that you will become more confident and self-reliant by utilizing the skills you have acquired to improve your livelihoods and that of your community. As skilled artisans let your impact be felt across your communities. Do not allow your condition to limit you. Remember, you have been well-equipped with the skills necessary for you to succeed in this world”.

On her part the Minister for Gender and Social Protection Hon. Cynthia Morrison who was the Special Guest of Honor commended the MTN Ghana Foundation for supporting the students. She also challenged other organisations to be more attentive to the needs of the vulnerable in society as the government alone could not do it all. In addition, she urged parents not to keep their children with disability at home but give them the necessary care to excel in life.

Since the inception of the MTN Ghana Foundation in 2007, the Foundation has implemented over 147 major projects in areas of health, education and economic empowerment at a total cost of GHc33 million. These projects are estimated to have impacted over 4 million people.

About The MTN Foundation:

The MTN Ghana Foundation was established in November 2007 as the vehicle to select and implement MTN’s Corporate Social Investments. MTN Ghana Foundation has three areas of focus -Health, Education and Economic Empowerment. From inception to December 2018, the Foundation had undertaken 145 major projects across the country. Notable health projects include the construction of a Neonatal Care Center for Tamale Teaching Hospital, refurbishment of the 2nd-floor maternity block of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, construction of a maternity block for Ejisu Government Hospital, and construction of an Emergency Center for Atua Government Hospital. Education projects undertaken include the construction of a boys dormitory for Akropong School for the Blind, construction of a six-unit classroom block for Kodjonya Millennium School, the establishment of 10 MTN ICT Learning Centers in each of Ghana’s 10 regions and the institution of an Innovation Hub at KNUST to promote Telecoms Engineering and Research.

Key projects undertaken in Economic Empowerment include the construction of shea butter processing centers, provision of seed capital and skill training for Women of Tizaa Dini Association of Yendi and the Sung Suma Women Association of Wa.