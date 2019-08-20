DCE Inspects Progress Of A Chps Compound For Kyekyewere Community

Honorable William Darko visited the Kyekyewere community on Sunday to inspect the progress of a CHPs compound facility being funded by Honorable Isaac Kwame Asiamah, the Member of Parliament for the Constituency who doubles as the Sports minister.

Before the inspection, Honorable William Darko, with his moniker ‘Show Boy’ met Nananom and the community in a durbar to outline the various programs and policies the government has in stock for the people in that community.

Kyekyewere is the town in Atwima Mponua with the largest bauxite deposit worth over $450 billion. “Your community will soon match Johannesburg in terms of development when the mining of this natural resource take effect”, he stated. He promised Honorable Asiamah is working hard to get the Ministry of Roads and Highways to fix the poor road network to that community.

The chiefs and people showed gratuity for the extension of electricity to the community. “Even though we are not on the National grid, we believe with the progress of the work now, we shall have light by close of December and we are also grateful to Honorable Kwame Asiamah for thinking about our Health and that of our women and children”, he added.

Honorable Darko noted that, the CHPs compound will serve the health needs of other communities people like Kasotie; as women in labor will not have to travel over 20km to Nyinahin to get healthcare or a safe delivery.

The project when completed will have and OPD, a maternity Unit, Staff quarters, a dispensary and a Lying-in ward.

The entourage of the DCE included the Constituency Chairman, Honorable Isaac Kofi Marfo, the women organizer, Madam Ellen Joyce Amoah and Honorable Bismark A. Boadi. Others are Honorable Kwame Frimpong and William Owusu Boateng.

By ISD

Atwima Mponua