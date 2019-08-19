Collapsed Microfinance: Customers To Be Paid Up To ¢10,000 – Receiver

Receiver of the 347 microfinance companies whose licenses were revoked by the Bank of Ghana in May 2019, Eric Nana Nipah says customers of the institutions will be paid claims of up to GH¢10,000.

He said the decision to place a cap on the amount to be paid in claims to the customers was based on findings from a preliminary assessment of the situation of the collapsed finance institutions.

Speaking on the Citi Breakfast Show on Monday, Mr. Nipah said, “Yes, there is an initial cap of GHc10,000.”

This story is being updated. Kindly check again soon for the update.

