[List] Savings And Loans Companies In Good Standing

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) last Friday revoke the licenses of some savings and loans companies which it said were insolvent and could no longer meet the obligations of customers.

The central bank's action left 25 savings and loans companies in good standing.

Below are the Savings and Loans companies:

ABii National Savings and Loans Ltd

Adehyeman Savings and Loans Company Ltd.

Advans Ghana Savings and Loans Ltd.

Asa Savings and Loans Company Ltd.

Assurance Savings and Loans Ltd.

Bond Savings and Loans Ltd.

Best Point Savings and Loans Ltd.

Bayport Savings and Loans Plc.

Direct Savings and Loans Ltd.

Equity Savings and Loans Ltd.

Golden Link Savings & Loans Ltd.

Golden Pride Savings and Loans Ltd.

Izwe Savings and Loans Ltd.

Jins Savings and Loans Ltd.

Letshego Ghana Savings and Loans Plc

Multi Credit Savings & Loans Co. Ltd.

Opportunity International Savings and Loans Co. Ltd.

Pacific Savings & Loans Co. Ltd.

Pan-African Savings and Loans Company Ltd.

Progress Savings and Loans Ltd.

Services Integrity Savings and Loans Ltd.

SIC Life Savings and Loans Ltd.

Sinapi Aba Savings and Loans Company Ltd.

The Seed Funds Savings and Loans Ltd.

Utrak Savings and Loans Ltd.

