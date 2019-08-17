Medical Outreach For The People Of Navrongo - Sampson Tangombu Chiragia (STC)

It is the understatement of the year for me to assert that the people of NAVRONGO face a multitude of health challenges owing to the lack of medical Doctors in town! Needless to say, it is a nightmare if one needs specialist attention! It is trite knowledge that poor health services has a concomitant effect on all other facets of life, including of course economic activities - hence the adage that health is wealth!

I am therefore overjoyed to receive news from my students of physics during my stint as a Physics teacher at NAVRONGO SENIOR SECONDARY SCHOOL, who are now medical Doctors, that they have decided to come together with other international partners to provide free medical care to villages across NAVRONGO in the last quarter of every year - beginning next year!

According to them this is the assistance they would be offering me to realize the holistic development agenda I have for the Constituency. Moreover, this overture is to demonstrate their appreciation to me for literally leading them by the hand into the complexity of the world of physics - a feat which has made them what they are today!

This team of medical Doctors would be bringing health care to the doorsteps of every village where they would set camp and render critical medical care to all those who need it.

This, ostensibly, would be a huge relief to most people with chronic ailments, those in need of surgery and specialist care and those grappling with health complications but who lack the wherewithal to seek for medical care in specialist hospitals elsewhere ! Sicknesses which are not captured under the National Health Insurance Scheme would be catered for since the team is constituted by specialist in the various health fields.

I am making a clarion call on the people of NAVRONGO to join me in thanking my former students for this noble and worthy course they have decided to embark on for the benefit of the People of NAVRONGO.

I am thankful to God that my decision to represent my people in Parliament has already began to yield fruits for them already.

# Sampson Tangombu Chiragia (STC)

#2 SURE