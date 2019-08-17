Asiedu Nketiah bags MSc. Defence and International Relations

General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has graduated from the Armed Forces Command College with a Master of Science degree in Defence and International Politics.

Popularly known as General Mosquito, Mr Nketiah was a member of parliament for the Wenchi West constituency from 1992 to 2000.

He is the longest-serving General Secretary of the NDC, having won the position for the first time in 2008.

In 2018, he beat his then-deputy, Koku Anyidoho in a landslide victory to retain his position for the third time.

Mr Nketiah has promised to help the NDC regain power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2020 election.

He is an astute figure in Ghanaian politics.

