Do Not Drive When Tired - Chamber of Mines Counsels Mine Workers

A consultant to the Ghana Chamber of Mines has said, it is time people take into serious consideration, the recurring motor accidents and act accordingly.

Nana Andoh gave this advice last Saturday, August 10 at the Zone 3 Inter Mine First Aid and Safety Competition held in Prestea in the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality.

Speaking on the theme "Life is Precious Drive Safely" as a representative of Ghana Chamber of Mines, Nana Andoh said, the fatalities on the roads have caused the death of many which sadly included some of his colleagues in the mining industry.

Citing a report by the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Ghana Police Service, Mr. Andoh said the first quarter of 2019 recorded 696 lost of lives, representing a 17.5% increase same time last year.

Recognizing how alarming the situation is, he has advised his colleagues in the mining industry not to operate any vehicle when they feel tired or under the influence of any hard substance, so as to avoid an accident.

On his part, the General Manager of Golden Star Resources Bogoso/Prestea Limited (GSBPL), Ahmed Salim Adam emphasized the company's commitment to safety, as it is a priority they hold in high esteem.

He stated, as a result, that, GSBPL has made it clear to its leadership that, no safety issues should be impeded by budgetary allocation.

"With our parallel top to bottom approach, we have engaged with our workforce and substantially enhanced the way we approach safe production. Indeed to demonstrate this, leadership of GSR has made it clear that, no safety issue be hindered by budgetary allocation. Hence our commitment, if it's not safe we make it safe", he said.

Mr. Adam in furtherance mentioned that, the company's culture of safety had been extended to its host communities. Adding, it should be a lifestyle and a language they should live and speak.

After the competition, the host company, GSR was adjudged winners whiles Gold Fields Ghana, Newmont Mine and Asanko mine followed in that order