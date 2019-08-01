FBNBank Deepens Savings Culture With ‘Save & Win’ Promo

Victor Asante, Managing Director Of The Bank

FBNBank Ghana has launched the third edition of its ‘Save and Win’ promo to boost savings culture among Ghanaians.

The promo which runs for a period of three months between July 31st and October, 31st 2019 also seeks to reward loyal customers of the bank and broaden the bank’s customer base by connecting with the unbanked population.

The promo will have monthly draws and an ultimate draw which will be held at the end of October. At stake are a number of prizes ranging from trips to Dubai and South Africa, a weekend stay at the Royal Senchi, and home appliances among others.

Speaking at the launch of the promo at the bank’s Swan Mill branch in Accra, Victor Asante, the Managing Director of the bank emphasized the need for Ghanaians to cultivate a positive savings culture to ensure a prosperous future. According to him “a strong savings culture is key to securing our collective future and therefore, we are happy to provide a platform that helps our customers to save.”

Mr. Asante reiterated the bank’s commitment to Ghana, pledging to support the growth and expansion of the country’s economy through innovative products and services. “The commitment of FBNBank Ghana Limited to this country, this economy, and our cherished customers is manifested in the little fuss our shareholders made in recapitalizing us to meet the required minimum capital” he stated. “We remain confident in the nation Ghana and its citizens” he further added.

The promo is open to all existing Individual current and/or savings account customers of the bank and new customers who are able to meet the terms and conditions governing ‘Save and Win’ promo. To ensure fairness and transparency, FBNBank will work with the National Lottery Authority (NLA) through its Caritas platform to pick winners of the promo.

Promo Mechanics

The mechanics of the promo are such that to be entered into the promo, customers need to make a deposit of GH¢200.00 (and/or multiples of it) into an existing or new individual savings/current accounts. Each GH¢200.00 deposit earns a customer 1 point.

All customers who at the start of the promo have a minimum balance of GH¢1,000.00 in their accounts will get one point for every GH¢1000.00 as “advance points” up to a maximum of 10 points. Advance points will be earned only on an incremental basis for as long as customers deposit remains in the account during the period of the promotion. To participate in the monthly draws or the grand draw, customers need to maintain a minimum of GH¢1,000.00 in their Individual current/savings accounts.