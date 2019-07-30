Mobile Customers To Enjoy 400MB Data, Others For GHC1 From Glo

Mobile customers across Ghana now have a unique opportunity to enjoy 400MB Data and unlimited calls for GHc1 only.

This looks too good to be true but is the present reality from Glo Mobile Ghana. The network, known for its best data experience, has launched a complete new range of products to wow customers across Ghana to latch onto the Glo network, especially those who yearn to have the best value for every cedi in their purse.

To subscribe to these plans, all a customer needs is to buy a Glo SIM and recharge with a minimum GHc1 which immediately guarantees 250MB data and an incredibly free and unlimited Glo to Glo calls for two days, in addition to the free first minute of the day call to other networks for two days.

To avail the benefits of Glo Yakata Plus, the customer has to dial *555# to subscribe to a pack, which will instantly boost the data from 250MB to 650MB.

In like manner, a GHc2 pack subscription gets a subscriber 1.3GB data to browse apart from free Glo to Glo calls and the first minute of the day for 4 days. The benefits for other denominations are so graded to ensure huge benefits to the subscribers. A GHc5 subscription gets 3.25GB of data for self for 10 days while a GHc10 pack gets the customer 6.5GB to browse for 20 days.

The network, known for its best data experience, has reviewed its Data product line-up by introducing the UNLIMITED DATA pack which cost GHc300 for 30 days. Others are the GHc10 with 4GB data valid for 7 days, GHc80 with 30GB valid for 30 days and GHc100 with 100GB valid for also 30 days. These are the best plans available in the market currently.

To enjoy any of these awesome and unrivaled data benefits, customers need to dial *555# and select the data option that suits their needs.