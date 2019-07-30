NPA's Cylinder Recirculation Sensitization Programme Takes Off In Eastern Region

The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is to begin a pilot system of the cylinder recirculation model in two districts of the Eastern Region with public sensitization and community engagements.

According to the NPA, the model will be a major game-changer in minimizing and possibly eliminating gas explosions in the country.

It will be piloted in the Denkyembour and Kwaebibirim Districts in the Region.

In October 2017, President Nana Akufo-Addo after a cabinet meeting directed the Ministry of Energy and the National Petroleum Authority to roll out the Cylinder recirculation model following series of fatal gas explosions in some parts of the country.

After series of engagements and meetings with stakeholders including members on Mines and Energy Committee in Parliament, Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, LPG Marketing Companies, Tanker Drivers Union, Ministry of Energy, Imani Ghana, Fire Service, Environmental Protection Agency and the NPA, government is set to roll out the policy.

The Chief Executive Officer of the NPA, Alhassan Tampuli who led a team to pay a courtesy call on the chiefs and people of Akwatia and Kwaebibirim as part of the sensitization campaigns said an intensive public education will be carried out before the model is rolled out.

“The engagement of the committee has been very fruitful and we have come up with a new license which will be added to the existing one which is the cylinder bottling plant license. The bottling plant is where all the cylinders will be sent to and filled with a machine called carousel which has the capacity to fill over 1000 cylinders within an hour”.

“Very soon we will roll out a massive public sensitization on various media outlets and information centers where we will come out to inform the public on how to go about this. Also we will engage communities during durbar’s any time we are called upon or invitations are extended to us. We know, when you are beginning a new policy there are possible challenges you will be confronted with, but we want the people of Denkyembour, Kwaebibirim and the whole nation to support us throughout for this policy to succeed”, he added.

On their part, the Chiefs of Akwatia and Kade who were happy with the gesture and having to be the first districts waiting to write history with the piloting of the cylinder recirculation model promised to encourage residents to embrace the policy for it to succeed and avoid gas-related disasters.