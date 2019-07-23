23.07.2019 Business & Finance Ekow Afedzie Is Acting Managing Director Of GSE By Staff Writer 3 HOURS AGO BUSINESS & FINANCE Ekow Afedzie newly appointed Ag. MD of the Ghana Stock Exchange Ekow Afedzie, who was the Deputy Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), has been appointed to act as the Managing Director effective August 1, 2019. More soon... ---Myjoyonline
