Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
23.07.2019 Business & Finance

Ekow Afedzie Is Acting Managing Director Of GSE

By Staff Writer
Ekow Afedzie newly appointed Ag. MD of the Ghana Stock Exchange
3 HOURS AGO BUSINESS & FINANCE
Ekow Afedzie newly appointed Ag. MD of the Ghana Stock Exchange

Ekow Afedzie, who was the Deputy Managing Director of the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE), has been appointed to act as the Managing Director effective August 1, 2019.

More soon...

---Myjoyonline

TOP STORIES

Martin Amidu Writes: The Special Prosecutor Is Not A Poodle ...

3 hours ago

New IGP Appointment Good For Akufo-Addo, Not Ghana – MP

8 hours ago

body-container-line