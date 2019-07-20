Algeria fans take to French streets to celebrate second Cup of Nations title

Tens of thousands of Algeria fans have come out onto French streets to celebrate the nation's second Africa Cup of Nations title, after beating Senegal 1-0 in Cairo. Huge street parties took place in Paris, Marseille and Lyon amid a boosted police presence, after unrest during previous celebrations.

The Desert Foxes sealed their second Cup of Nations in the opening seconds after a deflected goal by striker Baghdad Bounedjah.

In Paris, cars honked their horns late into the night as crowds waving Algerian flags headed towards the Champs-Élysées to celebrate the Desert Foxes second Cup of Nations.

Around 2,500 police officers were mobilised around the avenue and the Arc de Triomphe to prevent street clashes.

In Marseille, some 25,000 fans gathered without incident near the Old Port. Lyon police reported a number of cars set alight on the city's outskirts.

Former colonial power France has a large number of dual French-Algerian nationals, with more than half of the Algerian football team born, raised or trained in France.

(with wires)

