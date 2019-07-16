Ex President Mahama Registered For The Ghana Card

The former President of Ghana John Mahama has registered for the Ghana Card which the NDC vehemently opposed, stressing at the time that the exclusion of the voter ID Card as a valid document of proof to register for the Ghana Card will disenfranchise some Ghanaians hence their boycott.

Time has changed though, the former President, his wife, family, and his entire employees are now proud owners of the Ghana Card.

This is hypocrisy of the highest level, staging press conferences, telling your members not partake in the registration exercise, what has changed to bring them onboard now to register, the voter ID Card is still not "Allowed" as proof of citizenship.

Ghanaians must know and see the NDC as a political party which has Ghana not at heart.

NPP Germany Branch Communications Director. Nana Boateng.