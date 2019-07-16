Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: [trailer] Anas To Drop Shocking Video On Children At Orphanage Eating ...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
16.07.2019 Press Release

Ex President Mahama Registered For The Ghana Card

By NPP Germany Branch
Ex President Mahama Registered For The Ghana Card
2 HOURS AGO PRESS RELEASE

The former President of Ghana John Mahama has registered for the Ghana Card which the NDC vehemently opposed, stressing at the time that the exclusion of the voter ID Card as a valid document of proof to register for the Ghana Card will disenfranchise some Ghanaians hence their boycott.

Time has changed though, the former President, his wife, family, and his entire employees are now proud owners of the Ghana Card.

This is hypocrisy of the highest level, staging press conferences, telling your members not partake in the registration exercise, what has changed to bring them onboard now to register, the voter ID Card is still not "Allowed" as proof of citizenship.

Ghanaians must know and see the NDC as a political party which has Ghana not at heart.

Please listen to the Attached Audio and listen to what I have for you.

.....Signed....

NPP Germany Branch Communications Director. Nana Boateng.

Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Africa Cup of Nations 2019
Catch Up with the latest news, scores, fixtures and many more...
TOP STORIES

Gov't Should Wave Taxes On Movie Production Equipment To Boo...

2 hours ago

NDC Primaries: You Will Contest Whether You Like It Or Not —...

6 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line