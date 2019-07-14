Modern Ghana logo

14.07.2019 NDC News

NDC Parliamentary Primaries: 37 Constituencies Paused

By Staff Writer
NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia
NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The statement, therefore, directed that the electoral processes in all constituencies across the country would proceed as earlier announced, unless in the affected constituencies.

The statement urged regional executive committees, the constituency executive committees and all prospective aspirants in the affected areas to take note and comply accordingly.

The affected regions are the North Eastern, Northern, Western, Central, Volta, Eastern, Ashanti, Bono and the Ahafo regions.

Affected constituencies

In the same order, the affected constituencies in those regions are Chereponi (North Eastern), Kpandai, Bimbilla (Northern), Evalue Gwira, Takoradi, Amenfi East, Tarkwa Nsuem Kwesimintim and Esikado Ketan (Western), Efutu, Awutu Senya East, Upper Denkyira West and Ejumako Enyan Essiam (Central), and Hohoe (Volta).

The others

The rest are Asuogyaman, Yilo Krobo, Upper Manya, Lower Manya, Ayensuano, Suhum, Fanteakwa North, Nsawam Adoagyiri, Upper West Akim, Afram Plains North, Afram Plains South, New Abirem and Abuakwa North (Eastern), Asawase, New Edubiase, Ahafo Ano North, Ejura Sekyere Odumase, Asante Akyem North and Offinso North (Ashanti), Jaman North, Wenchi, and Berekum West (Bono) and Tano South (Ahafo).

---Graphic.com.gh

