NUGS Congratulates St. Augustine's College For Emerging Winners Of The 2019 Edition Of The National Science And Maths Quiz (nsmq)

The National Union of Ghana Students wishes to congratulate St. Augustine’s College for emerging winners of this year's National Science and Mathematics Quiz (NSMQ) Competition.

St. Augustine's College after battling dozens of competitors in this year's competition deserve laurels for exhibiting knowledge and a captivating performance as well as proper sportsmanship.

We commend the teachers and scholarly teams that competed in this year's event from all across our country.

NUGS expresses appreciation for the success this competition has been and hopes the major interest generated would refocus and redefine attitudes in strengthening science and maths education in Ghana.

The keenly contested National Science and Maths Quiz which is Ghana's foremost academic competition always provides insights into the state of science and maths education. Over the years it is evident progress is being achieved and we can only encourage even more schools to take on and strengthen science and maths education as well as other spheres of knowledge.

NUGS congratulates the organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz, competing teams, and teachers who devoted valuable efforts to the success of this event.

Well done St.Augustine's College and greater success to all schools in next year's competition.

Signed

Tinkaro Asare Osei

President, NUGS

0543253243