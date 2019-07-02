Cameo1 Homes To Accept Bitcoin For Property Sales In Ghana

Leading Luxury Real Estate Agency CAMEO1 HOMES reports it will accept bitcoin for payment when their website is launched in July.

Accepting cryptocurrencies will reflect Cameo1 Homes mission of embracing global trends by offering buyers “ more flexibility for ease of purchase “ In the press release of 27th June 2019.

Augustine Ewiah, CEO of Cameo1 Homes a subsidiary of Cameo1 Group States Cameo1 Homes accepting Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) as payment for property sales.

Augustine also indicated that given the Real Estate market in the countries like Ghana will continue to increase in value by using cryptocurrencies, “ investors can shift their investments to a less risky and safer area and multiple their savings “

The Cameo1 Homes website will explain that given the volatility of the value of the cryptocurrencies, the exact amount of the cryptocurrency required for the payment will be calculated using the exact stock exchange value at the time of the payment. Moreover buyers will have the option of paying just a percentage with Bitcoin and the rest in Dollars or Ghana Cedis.

Ghana will be the first in Africa west among other countries accepting Bitcoin in Property purchase.

Bruce Misbahu Bulmuo